J&K Bank CISO honoured at ESCON 2025

Also recognised as ‘Smart CISO of India’ by CIO AXIS

Srinagar, May 19: In a moment of pride for J&K Bank, its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Muneer Hassan Kongawani, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘CISO of the Year’ award at Enterprise Security Connect (ESCON) 2025 – South Asia’s premier cyber security summit.

Bestowed during the conference held in Goa organised by StrategINK Pvt. Ltd. from May 16–18, the honour recognizes his exemplary leadership and significant contributions to cyber security and information risk management across industries.

The award was presented by the Chief Guest Amitabh Kant, who is India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog.

Earlier, he was also felicitated as one of the ‘Smart CISOs of India’ by CIO AXIS – a platform that honours transformative leadership in IT and information security in the country.

Notably, over the past few years; the Bank has made significant strides in digital innovation while ensuring that cyber security remains a foundational pillar of its transformation agenda. While underscoring the Bank’s relentless focus on operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and customer trust, such prestigious recognitions also showcase the Bank’s pioneering role in creating a secure, resilient and digitally progressive banking ecosystem.

