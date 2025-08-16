J&K Bank Celebrates 79th Independence Day with fervour

Srinagar, Aug 15: J&K Bank today celebrated the 79th Independence Day of the nation with patriotic fervour.According to a statement issued here, at the Bank’s corporate headquarters, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of the Bank’s Chief General Managers Sunit Kumar and Imtiyaz Ahmad, General Managers, DGMs, senior officers and other staff who stood in solemn attendance to mark the occasion.Addressing the gathering under this year’s theme “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future”, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee paid rich tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice secured the country’s independence, as well as to the valiant soldiers who continue to guard the nation’s sovereignty.On the occasion, he dwelled upon the real meaning of independence in the present context. MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “Freedom is not just a gift to cherish but a mission to keep striving for a better tomorrow. The true meaning of Independence for all of us today is responsibility — the responsibility to contribute, to inspire and to carry forward the mission of our nation’s progress and take it to the next level.”Highlighting the Bank’s unique role in the economic life of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he remarked, “As the backbone of J&K’s economy, our responsibility towards the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is greater than any other bank in the country.”While referring to the Bank’s proud tradition of service, he said, “Our predecessors have served the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh well with dedication, and it is our duty to carry that proud legacy forward with honesty and commitment.”MD & CEO also expressed his condolences on the Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy on the occasion. He stated, “On this day of national pride, our hearts go out to the families affected by the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. We stand in solidarity with them and reaffirm our commitment to support our people in times of need.”Concluding his address with a pledge for the future, the MD & CEO urged, “Let us pledge today to fulfil our responsibilities with sincerity, so that the story of our progress remains one of pride for generations to come.”Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the MD & CEO felicitated persons-of-distinction from the Bank’s support staff for their exceptional service, dedication and unique contributions towards the institution.Notably, in Jammu, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta hoisted the national flag in the presence of General Managers, DGMs, senior officers and other staff at the Bank’s Divisional Office. On the occasion, ED Sudhir Gupta paid homage to the freedom fighters and the nation’s armed forces who, he said, “paid the ultimate price for the freedom and protection of the country. Their valour remains the cornerstone of our country’s security, reminding us that honouring freedom also means safeguarding it for the generations to come.”The Divisional Office (Jammu) also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion.