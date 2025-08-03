Sports

J&K Ball Badminton Association to Hold Selection Trials, Coaching Camp Ahead of Nationals

Trials for Sub-Junior & Senior National Championships to begin on Aug 9 in Sgr

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Jammu and Kashmir Ball Badminton Association is set to conduct Selection Trials-cum-Residential Coaching Camp for both boys and girls ahead of the 44th Sub-Junior National Ball Badminton Championship and the 71st Senior National Championship for men and women for the 2025–26 season.A statement issued here said that both national-level championships are scheduled to be held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, from September 25 to 28. According to the Association, the selection trials will take place on August 9 at 1:00 PM at Gindun Sports Stadium, Rajbagh (Srinagar), and will be followed by a 21-day residential coaching camp at the same venue from August 10 to 30. All district units under the J&K Union Territory Ball Badminton Association have been requested to send in their entries on or before August 8. For registration and details, players can contact the General Secretary. The Association aims to shortlist the best talent from across Jammu and Kashmir to represent the Union Territory at the national stage.

