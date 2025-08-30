J&K Ball Badminton Association Successfully Conducts Selection Trials for Sub-Junior National Team 2025-26

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Jammu & Kashmir Ball Badminton Association successfully conducted the selection trials for the Sub-Junior National Ball Badminton Team 2025-26 at Gindun Sports Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar. The trials were held in preparation for the 44th Sub-Junior National Ball Badminton Championship for Boys & Girls, scheduled to be hosted at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, from September 25 to 28, 2025.The event was conducted under the supervision of the J&K Sports Council. Key officials present included Mr. Dilbagh Singh (Manager, Gindun Sports Stadium, Rajbagh Srinagar) as Observer, and Mr. Ajaz Ahmad (Assistant Manager, Gindun Sports Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar).Selection Committee Members: Arsheena Malik, General Secretary (J&K Ball Badminton Association) & Vice President (Ball Badminton Federation of India), Mohsin Farooq, Vice President (JKBBA), Zahid Mustafa Bhat, Member (JKBBA), Faizan Ahmad, District Head, Rasheed Ahmad, District Head and Majid Ahmad, District Head.After a detailed evaluation process, 15 boys and 15 girls were shortlisted from a pool of 20 participants each. These players will now undergo a 21-day residential coaching camp at Gindun Sports Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar, starting September 1, 2025.It is noteworthy that the Senior National players had already undergone their selection trials on August 9, 2025. As per the directions of the J&K Sports Council, both the Senior National selected players and Sub-Junior National selected players will jointly attend the 21-day residential coaching camp from September 1, 2025. This joint training initiative is aimed at providing young players exposure to advanced techniques and competitive standards while fostering an environment of learning and excellence.At the conclusion of the camp, the final squad of 10 boys and 10 girls will be announced to represent Jammu & Kashmir at the upcoming National Championship.The J&K Ball Badminton Association congratulated all the selected athletes and extended its best wishes, expressing full confidence in their ability to perform with excellence at the national stage.

Important Notice: Any individual wishing to raise an objection regarding the selection trials is requested to submit their grievance to the Selection Committee, J&K Ball Badminton Association, by contacting 9682365877.The objection must clearly mention the Name, Address, Contact Number and Nature of the Objection and all objections must be submitted within 7 days from the date of this notice.