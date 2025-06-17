Politics

J&K Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee holds its first meeting

Chairman calls for transparency, fiscal discipline

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 16: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday held its maiden meeting at the Assembly complex. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Committee, Sham Lal Sharma and attended by MLAs Tariq Hamid Kara, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Javid Hassan Beig, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan and Qaysar Jamshaid Lone; members of the Committee.

During the meeting, the Chairman briefed the members about the roles and responsibilities of the PAC. He underlined the vital role of the Committee in ensuring transparency and efficiency in public expenditure.

Sharma elaborated on the responsibilities of the Committee, like examining audit reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), scrutinising government expenditures and recommending corrective measures to improve the fiscal discipline.

The Chairman urged the members to approach their responsibilities with diligence, impartiality and commitment to public interest, underlining that the committee serves as a watchdog over public funds and government operations. He expressed confidence in the members’ ability to work in coordination and contribute effectively to the Committee’s performance.

The members actively participated in the discussions, sharing their suggestions and feedback on various issues.

Engage with youth: Ashok Koul to BJP sector incharges
Kishtwar road accident: Political leaders demand inquiry, compensation, preventive measures 
Kulgam terror attack aftermath: Police must ensure no innocent is detained: NC Spokesperson
Bukhari greets people on Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA) 
Cong leader Dr Audil leads grassroots review meeting in Lal Chowk Constituency
Share This Article
Previous Article Omar govt actively working for J&K’s inclusive dev: Dr Farooq
Next Article MLA Kangan seeks maximum local participation in Amarnath Yatra permissions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MLA Kangan seeks maximum local participation in Amarnath Yatra permissions
Politics
Omar govt actively working for J&K’s inclusive dev: Dr Farooq
Politics
Caste Census concrete step towards social justice: BJP Minority Front
Politics
Sagar reviews arrangements for 7th Muharram Hassanabad procession
Politics