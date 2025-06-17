J&K Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee holds its first meeting

Srinagar, Jun 16: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday held its maiden meeting at the Assembly complex. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Committee, Sham Lal Sharma and attended by MLAs Tariq Hamid Kara, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Javid Hassan Beig, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan and Qaysar Jamshaid Lone; members of the Committee.

During the meeting, the Chairman briefed the members about the roles and responsibilities of the PAC. He underlined the vital role of the Committee in ensuring transparency and efficiency in public expenditure.

Sharma elaborated on the responsibilities of the Committee, like examining audit reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), scrutinising government expenditures and recommending corrective measures to improve the fiscal discipline.

The Chairman urged the members to approach their responsibilities with diligence, impartiality and commitment to public interest, underlining that the committee serves as a watchdog over public funds and government operations. He expressed confidence in the members’ ability to work in coordination and contribute effectively to the Committee’s performance.

The members actively participated in the discussions, sharing their suggestions and feedback on various issues.