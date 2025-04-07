Breaking

J&K Assembly Speaker disallows Adjournment Motions on Waqf Bill citing sub-judice rule

Speaker , Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather today disallowed two notices of Adjournment Motions from nine members regarding discussion on passage of Waqf Amendment Bill as the matter is sub-judice.

The Speaker, while rejecting these motions, said “the matter has been challenged before the Supreme Court, so the notices cannot be admitted because as per rule 58(vii), the motion shall not deal with any matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India”.

Some members objected this decision of the Speaker stating that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has already passed a resolution against the proposed Waqf Bill and the House should act accordingly. In response to this, the Speaker informed the House that the matter was not sub-judice at that point of time.

