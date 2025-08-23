J&K Assembly session likely in Sept, says Minister Dar

Srinagar, Aug 22: Cabinet Minister Javid Dar on Friday said the Assembly session is expected to take place in September. He, however, was quick to add that it should ideally be held in the first or second week of the month.Speaking to reporters here, Dar said the Assembly session is likely to start in September. “I have not received a notification about it yet, but I think the session should be held in the first or second week of September,” he said.Regarding the three bills introduced in Parliament, Dar said they are currently under examination by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.“The JPC will examine them, and when a decision is made, we will talk about it,” he said.On the opposition parties’ demand for an Assembly resolution on statehood, the minister said the upcoming session would serve as an opportunity for debate on the issue.Responding to a question on agriculture, Dar said reforms have already advanced significantly. “Our priority is to boost the economy of people associated with agriculture, especially in rural areas, by providing them with better crops and good yields,” he said.In horticulture, we provide high-density, good varieties so that their economy can be boosted, he added.The minister also expressed concerns over the rapid conversion of agricultural land into commercial use, but added that the government’s focus remains on strengthening the farming and horticulture sectors.