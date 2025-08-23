Srinagar, Aug 22: Cabinet Minister Javid Dar on Friday said the Assembly session is expected to take place in September. He, however, was quick to add that it should ideally be held in the first or second week of the month.Speaking to reporters here, Dar said the Assembly session is likely to start in September. “I have not received a notification about it yet, but I think the session should be held in the first or second week of September,” he said.Regarding the three bills introduced in Parliament, Dar said they are currently under examination by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.“The JPC will examine them, and when a decision is made, we will talk about it,” he said.On the opposition parties’ demand for an Assembly resolution on statehood, the minister said the upcoming session would serve as an opportunity for debate on the issue.Responding to a question on agriculture, Dar said reforms have already advanced significantly. “Our priority is to boost the economy of people associated with agriculture, especially in rural areas, by providing them with better crops and good yields,” he said.In horticulture, we provide high-density, good varieties so that their economy can be boosted, he added.The minister also expressed concerns over the rapid conversion of agricultural land into commercial use, but added that the government’s focus remains on strengthening the farming and horticulture sectors.
J&K Assembly session likely in Sept, says Minister Dar
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- J&K Assembly session likely in Sept, says Minister Dar
- Omar govt committed to transforming education in J&K: MLA Tanvir
- Under Modi’s leadership, every citizen’s voice matters: Ashok Koul
- BJP’s Er Aijaz celebrates Onam with CRPF, security forces
- Crackdown on terror ecosystem: LG terminates services of two J&K govt employees