J&K Artist Federation stages peaceful sit-in in Sgr

Srinagar, April 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Performing Artist Federation Srinagar, an umbrella organisation comprising various cultural groups from the region, Thursday organised a peaceful sit-in protest at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists.

Artists, cultural activists, and members of civil society gathered in solidarity to express their deep anguish and to stand united against such inhuman acts of violence. The Federation strongly denounced the brutal attack and called for peace, harmony, and the protection of every human life, regardless of region or religion. The protest aimed to send a clear message: violence has no place in a society rooted in the values of culture, art, and humanity. The cultural community of Jammu and Kashmir remains committed to promoting peace and communal harmony through the universal language of art and music. The Federation extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urges the authorities to ensure justice and strengthen measures for the safety of all citizens and visitors to the valley.