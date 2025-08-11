BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsUncategorized

J&K: Army’s anti-terror operation in Kishtwar enters 2nd Day

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Representational image

The Indian Army on Monday continued its anti-terror operation launched in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar while gunfire between the security forces and terrorists was exchanged.

While the live details of the operation are not available, deferred visuals showed army soldiers keeping guard a day after gunfire was exchanged while establishing contact with terrorists on August 10.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps stated that troops conducting an intelligence-based operation established contact with terrorists in the area.

“Contact with #Terrorists Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” the Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X.

The encounter comes a day after two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, were killed in the line of duty during an operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Chinar Corps paid tribute to them, noting their courage and dedication.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the Kulgam operation, during a gunfight in the Akhal area nearly a week ago. The encounter, which continued overnight, involved the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In an earlier post, Chinar Corps said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.” (ANI)

