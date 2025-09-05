J&K: Army’s 4 RR builds bridge in 18 hours to reconnect villages near Bhaderwah marooned by cloudburst, flash floods

The calamity that struck Beja village earlier this week washed away vital roads, leaving residents of Butla, Beja, Shrekhi, and Katyara isolated from the main town.

With their only link roads destroyed, villagers risked crossing the swollen river on foot to access food, medicines, and other essentials.

Earlier, on Thursday, heavy rainfall and a continued surge in the Jhelum River led to inundation near Zenipora village, Pampore.

The Army’s “Chinar Warriors”, the NDRF, and local administration mobilised resources to evacuate affected residents and provide relief and medical assistance.

“On 04 Sep 2025, heavy rainfall and a continued surge in the Jhelum River led to an inundation near Zenipora Village, Pampore. Chinar Warriors, along with NDRF and local administration, swiftly mobilised resources, evacuated affected citizens and provided succour and medical assistance. Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the nation and its citizens,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said.

On the night of September 3, relentless rainfall caused the Jhelum River to swell, threatening the embankment near Khanibug village, Pulwama. The Chinar Warriors worked with local authorities and volunteers to reinforce the embankment with sandbags and construction material, preventing flooding of nearby areas and homes.

On September 4, following heavy rainfall, the 270-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed due to landslides in Udhampur, cutting off a critical land link to the Kashmir Valley. Continuous rainfall triggered multiple landslides near the Thard area, blocking the highway.

Efforts to clear the debris and reopen the route are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police, in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), initiated an evacuation and relocation plan to protect residents in flood-affected areas. According to an official release, nearly 200 families and individuals have already been evacuated and relocated.

However, in the Jammu region, the situation remains critical, as the Tawi River continues to flow in full spate. In Reasi, due to heavy rainfall, the gates of the Salal Dam have been opened to accommodate the increase in water levels of the Chenab River. In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

In many parts of the Union territory, the Regional Meteorological Centre, while anticipating the possibility of heavy rainfall, had issued an orange alert for Samba, Kathua, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal. Additionally, the yellow alert has also been issued for the Anantnag, Srinagar and Kupwara districts for the day.

However, for the other parts of the country, IMD has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand from September 3 to 9 and in Haryana and Chandigarh on September 4 and 9. According to the IMD, West Rajasthan is likely to experience isolated very heavy rainfall from September 6 to 7. (ANI).