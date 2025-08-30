J&K among places in India with 100 Khelo India centres: Sarmad Hafeez

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 29: Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of the Youth Services & Sports department of J&K on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the place in our country that boasts 100 Khelo India centres. Each district within the union territory hosts five Khelo India centres.Sarmad Hafeez informed Rising Kashmir that National Sports Day is a significant occasion, and a three-day National Sports Festival will be celebrated throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The festivities for the National Sports Festival have commenced in all districts of the Union Territory. This day holds particular importance, as the sport of hockey has a strong association with it.”National Sports Day is observed annually on August 29th to highlight the significance of sports and physical activities, while also honoring Major Dhyan Chand’s contributions to Indian hockey,” he said.Secretary Sarmad said that there is a beautiful astro hockey turf stadium situated in the heart of Srinagar city, where our youth are actively participating. Two years ago, there was no astro turf for hockey in the Kashmir valley. Previously, only one hockey astro turf existed in the Jammu district, but a new turf has now been installed in that stadium. In various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where our youth engage in hockey, astro hockey turfs have also been constructed in these areas such as Pulwama district and border areas like Poonch district .”We are striving to provide these facilities to our youth, enabling them to showcase their talents to the world. Our goal is for the youth not only to participate in the games but also to emerge as champions in these sports,” he saidWhen inquired about the public engagement in sports activities, Sarmad Hafeez said that previously, only 500,000 youths participated in sports-related endeavors throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, sports activities are being organized for our youth and students across the Union Territory, engaging a population of 7.5 million in various sports activities.”Sports fields have been constructed throughout Jammu and Kashmir, and facilities have been made available to the public. Jammu and Kashmir is one of the place in our country that hosts 100 Khelo India Centres within the Union Territory. Each district in Jammu and Kashmir has five Khelo India Centres, which have been established across all districts of the Union Territory,” said Secretary of Youth Services and SportsHe further said that the Khelo India initiative serves as a source of livelihood for sportspersons and mentors who have competed at the national level and won medals in sports. This scheme is functioning effectively, and more than 32 indoor stadiums have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir.”Lighting has also been installed in various sports stadiums, allowing our youth to participate in games during nighttime. Additionally, we have a synthetic football stadium in Srinagar city, where national-level clubs are also competing in football matches,” he added.