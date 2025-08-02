J&K among best performing UTs in tackling child malnutrition

Srinagar, Aug 01: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded some of the lowest levels of child malnutrition in the country, according to the latest data from the Government of India’s Poshan Tracker.

As per figures, the Union Territory is performing significantly better than many states on key child nutrition indicators. Data up to June 30, 2025, shows that 15.94% of children under five in J&K are stunted (low height for age), 1.55% are wasted (low weight for height), and 4.05% are underweight (low weight for age).

These figures rank among the best nationally. In contrast, larger states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh report stunting rates above 40%, with underweight prevalence often exceeding 30%.

Neighboring Union Territory Ladakh has recorded even stronger outcomes, with stunting at 12.28%, wasting at 0.25%, and underweight children at 1.98%.

The data comes from the PoshanTracker ,a digital monitoring platform launched under Mission Poshan 2.0. The platform gathers real-time data from Anganwadi Centres to monitor service delivery, growth indicators, nutrition coverage, and food distribution for children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

Replacing traditional surveys, the Poshan Tracker records anthropometric measurements, attendance, and service coverage, while tracking distribution of Hot Cooked Meals and Take-Home Rations. Advanced features such as Facial Recognition Systems have been introduced to enhance accuracy in beneficiary records and worker attendance.

Supervisory dashboards, geotagging, and real-time alerts at national, state, district, and block levels support data-driven decision-making.

Officials attribute Jammu and Kashmir’s comparatively low malnutrition rates to improved field-level functioning, greater use of digital tools, and stronger coordination between Anganwadi workers and health departments.

The administration has also benefited from central schemes including POSHAN Abhiyaan, Integrated Child Development Services, and the PradhanMantriMatruVandanaYojana, which support early childhood health and nutrition.

To tackle local challenges and boost accountability, the Centre has instituted regular zonal reviews, video conferences, ChintanShivirs, and supportive supervision mechanisms, helping identify service gaps and guide corrective actions in Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir.