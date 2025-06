J&K AKA Announces Probable’s for maiden Youth National Championship in Haridwar

Jammu, 17 June 2025: The General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi Association, Mr Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, has officially announced the list of probables selected for the upcoming coaching camp ahead of the first Youth National Kabaddi Championship for Boys and Girls, scheduled to be held in Haridwar from June 28 to July 1.

The teams representing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will participate under the banner of the J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

BOYS’ SECTION – SELECTED PROBABLES

1. Ankush Chib, S/o Ajay Singh, R/o Jammu

2. Aditya Thappa, S/o Rakesh Kumar, R/o Jammu

3. Adarsh Sharma, S/o Ajay Sharma, R/o Nagri, Kathua

4. Vansh Kumar, S/o Ravi Kumar, R/o Udhampur

5. Yasir Bashir, S/o Bashir, R/o Budgam

6. Danish Aliwaza, S/o Abdul Hameed, R/o Bandipora

7. Kashif Altaf, S/o Altaf Dar, R/o Kulgam

8. Kunal Banotra, S/o Sohan Lal, R/o Tanda, Jammu

9. Bhupindar Singh, S/o Khar Singh, R/o Ranjan, Akhnoor

10. Aryan Sharma, S/o Ajay Kumar, R/o Khour, Jammu

11. Hamid Javid, S/o Javid Ahmad, R/o Lassipora, Pulwama

12. Ankit Sharma, S/o Ram Paul Sharma, R/o Pallanwala, Akhnoor, Jammu

13. Shaan Karamat Aijaz, S/o Shaan Aijaz Ahmed, R/o Achabal, Anantnag

14. Vishal Kumar, S/o Shashi Kumar, R/o RS Pura

Standby Players:

15. Manik Atri, S/o Bishan Dass, R/o Udhampur

16. Rayees Ahmed, S/o Farooq Ahmed, R/o Doda

GIRLS’ SECTION – SELECTED PROBABLES

1. Vaibhavi, D/o Sanjay Kumar, R/o Rajouri

2. Sonakshi, D/o Ajay Kumar, R/o Jammu

3. Reetika Bhagat, D/o Kuldeep Kumar, R/o Udhampur

4. Jyoti Devi, D/o Rakesh Kumar, R/o Doda

5. Eva, D/o Bunty Kumar, R/o Jammu

6. Samiksha, D/o Raman Anand, R/o Jammu

7. Sukriti, D/o Shakti Kumar, R/o Jammu

8. Sehrish, D/o Ab Rashid Dar, R/o Kupwara

9. Naysa, D/o Kuldeep Singh, R/o Kathua

10. Sunaina, D/o Gulzar Ahmed, R/o Pulwama

11. Pari, D/o Shashi Kumar, R/o Kathua

12. Saniya Jan, D/o Mohd. Aslam Waloo, R/o Khanabal, Anantnag

13. Saika Tabasum, D/o Shabir Ahmad Wani, R/o Ganderbal

14. Arbeena Jan, D/o Mushtaq Ahmed, R/o Ganderbal

Standby Players:

15. Subrana, D/o Abdul Queen Min, R/o Budgam

16. Vaibhavi, D/o Sanjay K. Sharma, R/o Tillo Tanda, Sunderbani, Rajouri

Coaching and Management Staff

The boys’ team will be led by Coach Ajit Singh, with Mohammad Yakoob serving as Manager. The girls’ team will be guided by Coach Nisha Rani, accompanied by Manager Archana Kousal.