J&K aims to reclaim status as India’s premier tourism hub: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, June 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged for a united effort between the government and tourism stakeholders to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s position as India’s top tourist destination and ensure it retains that status in the long run.

Addressing the ‘Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Revival Dialogue’ organised by FICCI in collaboration with the J&K Department of Tourism at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the Chief Minister said, “It is our collective responsibility to do everything possible to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir returns to its rightful place as the country’s premier tourist destination—and remains there.”

Reflecting on the fragile nature of tourism in the region, he recalled a recent example of how optimism in April was abruptly disrupted. “From flying over Dal Lake and seeing hundreds of shikaras to seeing none just days later—it was a brutal reminder that the past can intrude into our present and, God forbid, our future,” he said, referencing a sharp drop in tourist arrivals following a recent incident.

He acknowledged the volatility of J&K’s tourism sector over the decades and emphasized the importance of adaptability. “Unlike other destinations that can plan tourism for years in advance, we plan week to week—but we plan, and we persist,” he stated.

Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to FICCI and the broader tourism industry for standing with Jammu & Kashmir during both high and low periods. He stressed the importance of broadening the tourism footprint, revealing a new initiative titled Project SPREAD, which aims to develop nine new tourist destinations across both Kashmir and Jammu, with potential support from multilateral funding agencies.

He emphasized the diversity of tourism offerings across the union territory: “We can’t limit ourselves to three or four destinations. Jammu offers pilgrimage and border tourism; Kashmir brings scenic beauty, culture, and adventure. Together, we can build a holistic tourism ecosystem.”

On the subject of infrastructure, the Chief Minister highlighted the transformative impact of railway connectivity. “Traveling by train into the valley through tunnels and over the world’s highest railway bridge is a breathtaking experience. A direct Delhi–Srinagar rail line may not be here yet, but that day is not far off,” he said.

He also mentioned the near completion of a world-class conference facility in Gulmarg to complement venues like SKICC, with a strong push towards niche segments such as MICE tourism, golf, film shoots, and destination weddings.

Urging for active participation from the tourism fraternity, the Chief Minister added: “We value your support, your ideas, and even your criticism. Together, we can build a resilient and thriving tourism sector—one that not only attracts visitors but compels them to return.”

During the event, the Chief Minister also launched a book titled ‘Golfing in Paradise’ authored by Atul Dir, celebrating J&K’s growing reputation as a premium golf tourism destination.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also addressed the gathering, noting that J&K had emerged as a tourism hub long before many other Indian states. “Now we need to focus on a full range of niche tourism activities—including adventure, leisure, and MICE tourism—while promoting Kashmir as an affordable and exceptional wedding destination,” he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and stakeholders, including MLAs Farooq Ahmad Shah, Salman Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, and Tanvir Sadiq; Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta; Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal; FICCI leaders including past president Jyotsna Suri and Mushtaq Burza; as well as prominent film producers, wedding planners, MICE organizers, and hospitality sector representatives.