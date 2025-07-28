J&K achieves major milestone in digital school education infrastructure

Srinagar, July 27:Thousands of schools across Jammu and Kashmir are now equipped with digital tools under the SamagraShikshaAbhiyan, aimed at enhancing education quality and bridging the digital divide.

According to information obtained by Rising Kashmir, 4,011 ICT labs have been approved for government schools in the Union Territory, with 3,036 currently operational. Additionally, 4,361 smart classrooms have been sanctioned, of which 1,352 are already functional.

This initiative forms part of a broader push to improve digital learning infrastructure and integrate technology into classrooms, particularly in remote and rural regions.

Funding for these projects is shared between the Centre and the J&K administration on a 90:10 basis, reflecting a strong financial commitment to educational reform at the school level.

To ensure effective implementation, schools are provided with training, equipment, and resources to support ICT-based learning. Regular monitoring through reports, review meetings, and field visits helps maintain progress.

The SamagraShiksha scheme is the Government of India’s flagship program for school education, spanning pre-primary to senior secondary levels. It focuses on improving equity, access, and overall quality of education.

In J&K, the scheme also supports out-of-school children, teacher training, vocational education, inclusive education for children with special needs, and infrastructure development such as libraries and science labs.

Previous assessments highlighted significant digital gaps in mountainous and border districts, where students faced difficulties during COVID-19 lockdowns due to limited online access.

These measures aim to build a future-ready education system in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that no student is left behind due to lack of digital connectivity.