Jitendra Singh visits military hospital in Jammu, praises injured soldiers

Jammu, May 25: Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the military hospital here on Sunday and met the security personnel, who were admitted in the facility after getting injured in recent skirmishes with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), praised the injured personnel for their courage and also the medical specialists led by Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad for their “precise and prompt intervention” in saving a few lives and making others battle-ready.

“I visited the military hospital to meet the personnel who were recently injured and seeing their courage, one feels absolutely humbled and indebted. I feel that the nation is indebted to them,” the minister told reporters here.

Singh said the security personnel are praise worthy for facing the challenge and some of them even reached the hospital themselves.

He congratulated the team of doctors and said “with such excellence and precise and prompt intervention, not only did they save a few lives but also made many soldiers return to the front again”.

Earlier, the officials said that the minister met the injured Army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and was briefed by the medical officers and specialists overseeing their treatment.

Singh, who himself is a doctor, was briefed on the nature of injuries, surgical interventions performed and the current recovery status of the personnel.

The minister reiterated the government’s full support for the armed forces and assured that every necessary facility would be extended for their speedy recovery.

“Had the opportunity to visit Military Hospital Satwari, Jammu and meet the brave soldiers admitted there with varied injuries during the recent sequence of events. Humbled to see the courage and unstoppable spirit of our braves. Nation is eternally indebted to them,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

“Must equally commend the timely intervention, prompt decision making and precise precision with which the dedicated team of medical specialists here performed, led by Brigadier Dr Fayaz Ahmad,” he said and shared a video of his visit to the facility.