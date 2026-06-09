Jitendra Singh announces new tunnel project on NH-44 in J-K, says “it will ease increasing rush of traffic”

Udhampur, June 9 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that a new two-lane tube tunnel will be constructed parallel to the existing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the development on X, Singh thanked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the proposal.

“Another Good News for #Udhampur: Thanks to National Highway Authority of India #NHAI and #MORTH Minister Sh @Nitin_Gadkari for accepting our request and proposing the construction of a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing ‘Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel’ on Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in #JammuAndKashmir,” Singh said.

He said the new tunnel will significantly ease traffic congestion on the busy highway stretch and improve travel convenience.”This will ease the increasing rush of traffic on this section and ensure ease of travel,” he added.”It may be recalled that the ‘Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel’ was inaugurated by PM Sh @NarendraModi on April 2, 2017,” he added.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee tunnel is the 9 km tunnel is the longest such state-of-the-art tunnel in the country, connecting Udhampur to Ramban in Jammu. Constructed at a cost of Rs 2500 crore, it cuts down 31 km of travel distance and reduces the travel time between the two points by about two hours, in addition to substantial savings in fuel cost, an official release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways read. (ANI)