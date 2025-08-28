Jhelum water level begins to recede in Srinagar, monitoring continues

Spread the love

Srinagar, August 28 : The water level of the Jhelum River at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar has started to decline after staying above the danger mark overnight, according to officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

As per real-time data, the river measured 21.03 feet at 1:09 AM but dropped to 20.53 feet by 7:09 AM. Although the level is now below the danger mark, authorities have stated that close observation will continue, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Officials said field teams remain deployed across various parts of the Kashmir Valley to monitor the river’s behaviour and respond to any changes.

The department has maintained hourly surveillance at key locations to track water levels and potential threats to surrounding areas.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said that government agencies are maintaining a state of readiness and that field officers are coordinating closely to ensure timely interventions if required.

He added that emergency response systems and evacuation plans remain in place.

In a high-level review held early Thursday morning, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assessed the ground situation with senior officials.

He directed the administration to ensure the continued supply of essential items such as food and medicine, and instructed that temporary shelter arrangements remain functional for those affected by the rising water.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and follow instructions issued by local administration. Updates on the river’s status will continue to be shared through official channels as the situation evolves.

No major breaches or displacements have been reported so far, but officials reiterated that precautionary measures would remain in effect until the risk fully subsides. (KNS)