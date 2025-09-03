Jhelum swelling, but situation under control: I&FC appeals for calm

Follow us on

As the Jhelum swelled due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, authorities assured that the situation remains under control and urged both people and journalists to avoid creating panic.

Officials appealed to the journalist fraternity and Facebook page administrators not to spread alarm by posting hourly gauge readings or live minute-to-minute updates.

As per data available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the latest gauge reading of Jhelum at Sangam stood at 27.60 ft, and at Ram Munshi Bagh it was 21.67 ft. Though slightly above the danger mark, officials said the levels are well within safe limits.

They pointed out that in 2015, when Sangam touched 27.49 ft and Ram Munshi Bagh 21.65 ft, no flooding occurred. “It is safe up to 23 ft at Ram Munshi Bagh, provided there is no breach in embankments. At present, there is no such threat,” an official told KNO.

Authorities reminded that the devastating 2014 floods occurred only after Jhelum crossed record levels of 34.7 ft at Sangam and 29.5 ft at Ram Munshi Bagh. “Compared to that, today’s levels are normal and there is no need for panic,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also urged calm, saying: “Dal Gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breached or broken. The Jhelum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely, but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe rumours that are being spread unnecessarily.”

Officials reiterated their appeal to journalists and Facebook page owners to report responsibly and avoid spreading unnecessary fear. “Creating panic only causes distress among the public. The situation is being closely monitored, and there is no cause for alarm,” they said—(KNO)