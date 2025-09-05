Jhelum Stabilizing: Flows below danger mark at Sangam, Ram Munshi Bagh; level at Pampore still high

Follow us on

The Jhelum River finally exhibited signs of stabilization on Friday, with water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh falling below danger levels, however, the level at Pampore continued to remain above the danger mark.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that people should continue to remain cautious as water levels in the valley continue to fluctuate.

He said that no breaches were reported along any part of the Jhelum overnight, and over two feet of water receded at Ram Munshi Bagh.

According to the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) the latest gauge readings at 8:00 am were: Sangam at 20.18 ft (Danger level 25 ft) – below danger mark; Pampore at 5.74 m (Danger level 5.0 m) – above flood mark; and R.M. Bagh at 20.49 ft (danger level 21 ft) – below danger mark.

Other key readings included Asham at 13.99 ft (Danger level 16.5 ft) and Wullar at 1577.00 m (Danger level 1578.00 m).

Regarding tributaries, all reported levels were below danger marks: Vaishow Nallah at Khudwani – 6.04 m (Danger 8.50 m); Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi – 2.32 m (Danger 5.7 m); Lidder Nallah at Batkoot – 0.51 m (Danger 1.65 m); and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama – 2.00 m (Danger 3.9 m).

Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, Showkat Hussain, told KNO the Jhelum is flowing below the danger at Ram Munshi Bagh and Sangam, however, Pampore continues to require close monitoring. He said over two feet of water receded at Ram Munshi Bagh, and there were no breaches along the Jhelum overnight.

“Residents are advised to stay from riverbanks and follow all safety instructions. Quick Response Teams are deployed across vulnerable areas to ensure rapid action in case of sudden changes in river levels,” the official said—(KNO)