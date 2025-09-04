Jhelum level recedes slightly, still above danger mark; evacuations continue: Div Com Kashmir

Follow us on

Authorities on Thursday said water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are showing signs of recession but continue to remain above the danger mark, necessitating caution.

They say, preventive evacuations are underway in Shalina, Rakh Shalina, Seerbagh, and Summerbugh following a breach in the Jhelum embankment near Zoonipora in Budgam. Similar advisories have been issued for Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Padshahibagh, and Mehjoor Nagar, which remain vulnerable.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Ansul Garg, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, that the public must maintain calm and cooperate with the district administrations.

“The situation is being closely monitored, preventive measures are in place, and rescue teams are already on the ground. We appeal to citizens to remain calm and strictly follow advisories issued by the concerned authorities,” Garg said, adding that 11 rescue teams comprising Revenue, Police, NDRF, and SDRF personnel are assisting people in affected areas.

He said, for assistance, people can contact the helpline numbers: 01942502254, 01942950767, 10170—(KNO)