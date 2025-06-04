JEE-Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta from ALLEN Kota secures AIR-1

Kota, June 03: Allen Career Institute has delivered outstanding results in terms of both quality and quantity. With the announcement of the results by IIT Kanpur, a wave of excitement and enthusiasm has spread across the career city Kota.

A grand celebration was organised at Allen Kota wherein Allen Directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Dr. Naveen Maheshwari, Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari congratulated the students and their family members.

ALLEN Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja shared that ALLEN Kota has produced All India Toppers with 4 ranks in All India Top 10 from Kota Classroom. The institute has produced All India Topper from its classroom program for the second consecutive year. Kota resident Rajit Gupta secured All India Rank-1 with 332 marks out of 360. Similarly AIR-2 is ALLEN kota classroom student Saksham Jindal, while Akshat Kumar is at AIR-6, Devesh Pankaj is at AIR-8, Vedansh Garg is at AIR-13 and Ritwik Khandelwal is at AIR-14 ; all of them are from Allen Kota Classroom Program. Apart from this All India Girl Topper Devdutta Majhi from Allen Online Test Series has secured AIR-16. Also Allen Classroom Student Aagam Jignesh Shah has secured AIR-17.

A total of 4 students from ALLEN classroom programme have secured ranks in the All India Top-10, eight students have secured ranks in Top-20, 21 students secured ranks in Top 50 and the highest number of 46 students has secured ranks in the Top-100. Among them 42 students are from Allen classroom program, 3 from Allen Online Test Series and 1 from Distance Learning Program.

Nitin Kukreja stated that Allen believes in the authenticity of its results and to maintain this, it has got its results validated by the country’s leading audit firm, EY India.

He said that ALLEN believes in excellence. With the best environment, the best faculty, and the best students, ALLEN is delivering the best results. ALLEN has produced All India toppers in IIT JEE six times so far.

‘Happiness is the key to my success. I am happy in every situation. I never followed a strict schedule for studies, because it creates unnecessary pressure. So I used to study only when I felt like it, but whatever time I studied, I studied well,” said Rajit Gupta, who has secured All India Rank-1 in the country’s most prestigious engineering.

“Preparation for a competitive exam like JEE is definitely challenging, but when there is dedication, clear purpose and strong guidance, no goal is impossible. Choosing Kota and preparing for JEE from Allen proved to be a turning point for my career,” says Saksham Jindal, a resident of Hisar, Haryana. Saksham has brought glory to Career City Kota as well as his family by securing All India Rank in JEE Advanced. Saksham has been a classroom student of Allen Career Institute for the last two years.