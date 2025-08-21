JDA retrieves 110-kanal land in major anti-encroachment drive

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA), under the leadership of Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar and in active coordination with the District Administration, launched a large-scale anti-encroachment operation across key locations in Jammu district. The drive focused on removing unauthorized constructions and reclaiming illegally occupied JDA land, particularly in the Sidhra, Majeen and Rangoora areas of Tehsil Jammu Khas.

During the operation, over 20 illegal permanent and semi-permanent structures were demolished. These included newly constructed buildings and boundary walls erected without permission on JDA land. The targeted areas had seen a rise in encroachments, prompting a swift and decisive action from the authorities.

As a result of the operation, approximately 110 kanal of land was successfully retrieved and brought back under official possession. To prevent further encroachments, the reclaimed land is being secured through fencing and the installation of warning signboards.

The demolition activities were carried out in a coordinated manner with full support from the District Administration, ensuring the smooth and effective execution of the operation across multiple sites.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards encroachment, the JDA has warned that strict legal action will be taken against all violators. The public is strongly advised to refrain from engaging in any form of unauthorized construction or occupation of government land.

The Jammu Development Authority remains committed to safeguarding public land and urged all citizens to verify land ownership and obtain the necessary approvals before initiating any construction activities.