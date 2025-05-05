JCO among three jawans killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Srinagar, May 4: Three Army personnel including a lost their lives in a tragic accident on Sunday when their truck plunged into a 500-550-metres-deep gorge near Battery Chashma along National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kulbir Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the accident was caused by a technical glitch in the vehicle and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason.

The deceased were identified as (JCO) Naib-Subedar Sujeet Kumar, driver Amit Kumar and sepoy Man Bahadur.

He said that Army truck was part of a routine convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar when it veered off the road and fell into the deep gorge.

“A swift rescue operation was immediately launched, involving the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army personnel, and local volunteers. Despite their prompt efforts, all three soldiers on board succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

Singh also confirmed that the bodies of the deceased personnel were being transported to the District Hospital Ramban.

PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the accident occurred during a routine movement of Army vehicles.

“On 04 May, an Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Ramban. All three Army personnel travelling in the vehicle died in the tragic accident. Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he said.

“An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he added.

LG Manoj Sinha condoles death of soldiers

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives of army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Ramban.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Deeply pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Ramban. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.