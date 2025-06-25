Javid Dar urges peaceful conduct of Muharram, SANJY- 2025

Srinagar, June 24: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today conducted an extensive visit to Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar to review the arrangements being put in place for peaceful and smooth conduct of Muharram processions.

Accompanied by MLA Lal Chowk, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed and senior officers from various departments, Javid Dar visited several Imambaras including Balhama, Pandrethan and Guru Bazar.

The Minister emphasized the importance of close coordination among the departments to ensure that all arrangements are ensured well in advance. He stressed the need for uninterrupted electricity and potable water supply, sanitation, medical facilities and effective traffic management.

The Minister also interacted with the caretakers, organizers and devotees, listening to their concerns and suggestions as well.

Javid Dar directed the officials to address the public grievances on priority to ensure a peaceful and comfortable experience for the devotees. He assured that the Omar Abdullah led government is committed towards facilitating peaceful and smooth conduct of religious events in the region.

The Minister also visited the transit camp at Panthchowk, setup for the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra, to review the boarding and lodging, sanitation and medical facilities put in place for the yatris.

The Minister’s visit aimed to ensure a peaceful and successful conduct of Muharram and Shri Amarnath Yatra while also addressing the needs and concerns of the local community.