Javid Dar emphasises inter-departmental coord during  Muharram

Baramulla, June 18: To ensure smooth and peaceful observance of the approaching Muharram, Minister for Agricultural Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today chaired a meeting at ITI Pattan.

The Minister had a comprehensive review of the arrangements being made by various departments. He emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure availability of all basic facilities during Muharram days. He asked the officers to maintain close liaison with the local representatives and community leaders to address the public needs effectively.

Javid Dar laid special focus on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity, timely sanitation drives, deployment of health teams and availability of essential items.

He directed the concerned authorities to take up repair of roads along the procession routes on a priority basis and ensure all street lights are functional in the identified areas.

Advisor to Chief Minister exhorted upon the officers to remain available on the ground, stressing the importance of community-level coordination. He asked the departments to set up quick-response teams for addressing the emergency issues during the mourning period.

The Members of Legislative Assembly from Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan and Wagoora-Kreeri shared area-specific feedback and put forth demands related to firewood distribution, sanitation support, availability of drinking water and traffic regulation. They called for special attention in high-footfall zones and assured full cooperation from the local volunteers.

Meanwhile, the minister conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements being put in place across district Budgam..

During a review meeting, Shia community representatives apprised the dignitaries of their demands and concerns. These included uninterrupted water and power supply, installation of solar energy systems, macadamisation of internal roads and lanes, sanitation drives and overall infrastructural support to ensure safe and dignified observance of Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, Javid Dar emphasized the importance of proactive coordination between civil administration and community representatives. He directed the concerned departments to immediately address genuine issues and ensure timely execution of all necessary arrangements.

The Minister assured that all demands and issues raised by the representatives will be addressed on a priority basis. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that all basic requirements are fulfilled, especially during holy occasions.