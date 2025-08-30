Javed Ranaa Chairs High-Level Meeting To Asses Restoration of Essential Services in Flood -Affected Areas of Jammu 

Follow us on

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ranaa today chaired a high-level review meeting with legislators, DDC Chairperson and senior officials to assess the restoration of essential services in flood-affected areas of Jammu.

The Key focus was on the swift restoration of disrupted water supply, with legislators highlighting constituency-specific challenges.

The Minister directed immediate regulation and deployment of water tankers to ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water in affected areas.

He stressed the importance of a coordinated, proactive approach by all agencies for effective relief and restoration efforts.

Minister Javed Ranaa assured that the concerns raised are a top priority for the Omar Abdullah-led Government, and several measures are already underway for timely resolution.