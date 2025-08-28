BreakingKashmir

Javed Ranaa & Advisor to CM Nasir Sogami Visits Irrigation & Flood Control Room at Ram Munshi Bagh 

Srinagar, August 28: Jal Shakhti Minister Javed Rana and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Sogami today visited Irrigation & Flood Control Room at Ram Munshi Bagh to assess the prevailing flood situation.

They were accompanied by Shahmiri, Raabta Head & Political Advisor to JKNC_ Vice President and Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, Showkat Choudhary.

They reviewed real-time data, ongoing response measures and preparedness levels, emphasising the importance of swift coordination between departments to safeguard lives and property.

Jammu & Kashmir Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah fully committed to mitigating risks and ensuring timely action in all flood-affected areas.

