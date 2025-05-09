Javed Rana visits Pir Panjal, reviews border evacuation efforts

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana visited the Pir Panjal region on Friday to assess the ongoing evacuation efforts near the Line of Control (LoC).

The visit comes amid heightened concerns for the safety of residents living in vulnerable border areas.

During his inspection, the Minister directed local authorities to expedite the evacuation process and prioritize the safety and well-being of all affected families.

He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring timely support and assistance to those impacted.

“The safety of our people is paramount,” Rana said, adding that all necessary resources will be mobilized to ensure a smooth and secure evacuation.

The administration has already activated relief and support mechanisms, and coordination with security forces is underway to safeguard border communities.