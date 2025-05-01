Breaking

Javed Rana visits Mendhar, assures Public of security & Swift grievance redressal

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today visited far-flung areas of Mendhar and listened to the issues of people at their doorsteps.

The Minister while addressing their issues especially pertaining to different public services also allayed their security apprehensions post Pahalgam terror attack and assured that Government will take every possible measures to prevent inconvenience to the people.

Rana also directed local administration to listen to and resolve peoples grievances with utmost urgency and compassion.

