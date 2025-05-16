Breaking

Javed Rana visits LoC Villages in Mankote sector of Poonch district

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today conducted an extensive tour of Line of Control (LoC) villages in Mankote Sector, including Uchhad and Jhulas, of Poonch district to meet people affected by recent cross-border shelling.

The Minister was accompanied by SDM Mendhar, Imran Kataria, and other senior officers of the Sub-Divisional Administration.

During his visit, the Minister assessed the extent of damage caused by shelling and met the affected families, expressing his deepest sympathies for their losses.
He directed the administration to expedite compensation disbursement to the affected families, ensuring timely support and relief.

The Minister also reviewed the damage to infrastructure and directed the administration to prioritize restoration work. He emphasized the need for immediate action to address the humanitarian needs of those affected by the shelling.

Minister Rana assured the affected families of the government’s support and commitment to their welfare.

