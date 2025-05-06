Javed Rana visits GMC Rajouri; meets Ghani Bus accident victims

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri to enquire about the health of the passengers injured in the tragic bus accident that occurred at Ghani in the Mendhar area.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with the injured patients and assured them of all possible support for their treatment and speedy recovery. He directed the Medical Superintendent and the hospital staff to provide the best possible medical care and extend every necessary assistance to the victims.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, along with other district and sectoral officers.

Expressing deep concern over the rising number of road accidents in the Pir Panjal region, the Minister called for urgent and concrete measures to enhance road safety. He emphasised the need to improve road infrastructure across the hilly and accident-prone areas. He asked for strengthening driver training and licensing systems, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, regular inspection of commercial and passenger vehicles, launch of targeted public awareness campaigns on road safety and detailed data analysis of past accidents to identify and address key risk factors.

Later, the Minister met with various public delegations at Dak Bungalow, Rajouri, and listened to their issues and concerns.

He issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of genuine public grievances.