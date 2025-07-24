Javed Rana reviews water supply management & infra dev in Jmu

Jammu, July 23: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today conducted a comprehensive and detailed review meeting focused on critical aspects of water supply management and infrastructure development in Jammu Province. According to a statement issued here, the meeting was specifically aimed at assessing the current status and strategizing the augmentation of water supply schemes to ensure the provision of adequate and sustainable water resources to the populace.The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu, Vikas Sharma, Superintending Engineers, Ajay Sharma and Sunil Gandotra.During the review, the Minister emphasized the paramount importance of early completion of ongoing Water Supply Schemes, prioritizing the early completion of ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes. He also said that it is crucial to ensuring the objectives of providing safe and potable water to every household are met in a timely manner, thereby enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Jammu.Furthermore, Rana stressed the necessity for quick and efficient response actions to address any interruptions in the water supply system, mandating the prompt restoration of services to minimize inconvenience to the public. This proactive approach is essential to maintaining uninterrupted access to this vital resource, he emphasised.The meeting also underscored the critical importance of regular cleaning and maintenance of water storage tanks to safeguard the quality of stored water and prevent contamination. Rana directed the concerned authorities to ensure the proper functioning of filtration plants, which are instrumental in delivering clean and safe water to the community.In addition, a key aspect of the discussion revolved around the implementation of an effective water recharge strategy. This initiative is envisioned to bolster the sustainability of water resources, ensuring their replenishment and long-term availability. The Minister also highlighted the urgent need for the repair of defunct handpumps, which are a crucial source of water for many communities, to restore their functionality and contribute to the overall water supply network.Minister Javed Ahmed Rana reaffirmed the commitment of JK Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensuring effective implementation of these critical measures, with the overarching goal of enhancing water supply infrastructure, improving service delivery and ultimately benefiting the people through assured access to safe and reliable water resources.