Javed Rana reviews progress on synthetic athletic track at Batidhar

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today conducted an inspection of the under-construction Synthetic Athletic Track at Batidhar, Mendhar. It is a key infrastructure project being developed at an estimated cost of ₹600 lakh.

During the visit, the officials briefed the Minister that nearly 40% of the construction work has been completed so far.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, the Minister emphasized the need to accelerate the remaining work without compromising on quality standards.

In a major boost to the project, the Minister also announced the commencement of additional supporting infrastructure at the site. This will include construction of change rooms, spectator seating tiers and protective works, sanctioned at an additional cost of ₹200 lakh.

These enhancements are aimed at improving the overall utility of the facility and preparing it to host athletic events.

Reiterating the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment towards promoting sports in border and remote regions, the Minister said the project will play a vital role in providing improved infrastructure and meaningful opportunities for the youth of Mendhar and surrounding areas.