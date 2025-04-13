Javed Rana inaugurates Eco-Vista at Raika Park

Jammu, Apr 12: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated Eco-Vista at Raika Park Jammu, a state-of-the-art museum that showcases forest treasures of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion Javed Rana said that Eco-Vista is a significant step forward in restoring and preserving the natural heritage of our beautiful region. He said that it redefines sustainability from a reactive measure to a proactive, regenerative strategy.

EcoVista has been developed as a state-of-the-art museum dedicated to showcasing the rich, diverse and invaluable forest treasures of Jammu & Kashmir. It displays rich collection of forest products, geological rock samples, antlers, seeds, cross sections of wood, arts and crafts among other products.

While praising the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing for the concept, the Minister said that Eco-Vista is not just another museum, it is a living tribute to the unparalleled beauty and ecological significance of our forests.

“Through its innovative exhibits, photographs, samples, and models, this museum brings to life the extraordinary bounty of our forests,” he said.

Rana said that Eco-Vista provides the opportunity to connect with the forest not just through textbooks, but through direct, tactile experience. It will help foster a deep sense of appreciation and responsibility toward our natural environment, he said.

Javed Rana further said that Eco-Vista will play an essential role in building awareness and appreciation for the treasures of our forests. “This museum is an asset for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and a proud legacy for our future generations,” he added. He said that Eco-Vista has the potential to become a major tourist destination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for visitors from across the country and beyond, he added.

Elaborating on environmental conservation, he said that in the current context of global warming, the importance of the environment has become more critical than ever. He called for more eco-friendly measures to preserve the precious gene pool of flora and fauna of the area.

“The future of our planet depends on the urgent action to restore and safeguard the environment against the accelerating effects of global warming,” he said.

He said that protection of the environment means actively fighting climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy and preserving biodiversity.