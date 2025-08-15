Javed Rana Hoists National Flag in Poonch

Poonch, August 15: Commemorating the 79th Independence Day of the nation, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana hoisted the National Flag at the District Headquarters in Poonch.

The occasion was marked by a dignified and vibrant ceremony that resonated with patriotic fervour, reflecting the spirit of unity and national pride throughout the district.

The celebration witnessed the presence of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, senior district administration officials, representatives of the armed forces, civil society members, students and citizens from diverse backgrounds, all gathered to honour the legacy of India’s freedom struggle.

As part of the formal proceedings, the Minister inspected the ceremonial parade and took the salute, upholding the proud traditions of Independence Day commemorations and the ethos of service, sacrifice and sovereignty.

In his address, Rana began by expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of lives due to the recent cloudbursts in Kishtwar district. Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he assured that Omar Abdullah Government is actively conducting rescue operations and is committed to providing all necessary support, including relief and rehabilitation for the affected individuals.

Paying rich tributes to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, the Minister called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the foundational ideals of the nation—liberty, social justice, secularism and lasting peace.

He emphasized that these values are the bedrock of the Republic and must continue to guide the country’s collective progress.

Highlighting Poonch’s proud history of valour, resilience and patriotism, Rana remarked that the district remains a shining example of communal harmony and national unity.

He noted that the people of Poonch have consistently played a pivotal role in defending India’s integrity and strengthening its democratic framework.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, the Minister underscored key priorities, including environmental sustainability, the socio-economic empowerment of tribal communities, and ensuring water security through the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He called for collective participation in these transformative initiatives to shape a future that is inclusive, equitable, and environmentally secure.