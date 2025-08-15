BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Javed Rana Hoists National Flag in Poonch

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Poonch, August 15: Commemorating the 79th Independence Day of the nation, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana hoisted the National Flag at the District Headquarters in Poonch.

The occasion was marked by a dignified and vibrant ceremony that resonated with patriotic fervour, reflecting the spirit of unity and national pride throughout the district.

The celebration witnessed the presence of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, senior district administration officials, representatives of the armed forces, civil society members, students and citizens from diverse backgrounds, all gathered to honour the legacy of India’s freedom struggle.

As part of the formal proceedings, the Minister inspected the ceremonial parade and took the salute, upholding the proud traditions of Independence Day commemorations and the ethos of service, sacrifice and sovereignty.

In his address, Rana began by expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of lives due to the recent cloudbursts in Kishtwar district. Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he assured that Omar Abdullah Government is actively conducting rescue operations and is committed to providing all necessary support, including relief and rehabilitation for the affected individuals.

Paying rich tributes to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, the Minister called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the foundational ideals of the nation—liberty, social justice, secularism and lasting peace.

He emphasized that these values are the bedrock of the Republic and must continue to guide the country’s collective progress.

Highlighting Poonch’s proud history of valour, resilience and patriotism, Rana remarked that the district remains a shining example of communal harmony and national unity.

He noted that the people of Poonch have consistently played a pivotal role in defending India’s integrity and strengthening its democratic framework.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, the Minister underscored key priorities, including environmental sustainability, the socio-economic empowerment of tribal communities, and ensuring water security through the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He called for collective participation in these transformative initiatives to shape a future that is inclusive, equitable, and environmentally secure.

Monghall hamlet in South Kashmir comes alive with Sports activities held by J&K Sports Council
Three helicopters to be hired by the J&K CEO’s office for the Lok Sabha polls
Nizamuddin Bhat raises concern over potential booth capturing in Bandipora amid smooth poll campaign
DIPR releases 13th Episode of “Inspire Gen Z” with former Indian, international cricketer Suresh Raina
Transforming lives: Industries Deptt. Bandipora engages more-than 1500 youth, sponsors 576 cases over last four years
Share This Article
Previous Article I-Day 2025: Major announcements by PM Modi; focus on employment, innovation & nuclear program
Next Article J&K Sericulture Development Dept Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic fervor
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar on Independence Day, paying tribute to martyrs.
SEO Video
Tricolour hoisted at Higher Secondary School Gund and Sonamarg with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm
SEO Video
Commissioner, SMC hoists national flag at its headquarters in Srinagar.
SEO Video
“Will launch door to door signature campaign for J&K statehood”: CM Omar on Independence Day
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News