Javed Rana hails Maulana Ghulam Qadir’s role in educational renaissance

Poonch, Aug 16: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today praised and acknowledged the services of Maulana Ghulam Qadir Banday—a towering figure in the socio-educational upliftment of the Pir Panjal region—during his two-day official visit to district Poonch.According to a statement issued here, addressing a distinguished gathering of civil society members, educationists and religious scholars at the Jamia Zia Ul Uloom Group of Institutions in Poonch, the Minister described Maulana Banday as “a visionary reformer and spiritual guide whose transformative contributions to education have left an indelible mark on generations.”“Maulana Ghulam Qadir Banday Sahib is not just a religious scholar; he is the Sir Syed Ahmad Khan of Pir Panjal,” said Rana, invoking the revered 19th-century Indian reformer. “Like Sir Syed, Maulana Banday foresaw the need for harmonizing Islamic learning with modern education. His initiatives lit the lamp of knowledge in a region once gripped by isolation and educational backwardness.”The Minister further emphasised that Maulana Banday’s legacy is rooted in a holistic vision—an education system that fosters spiritual grounding while embracing scientific inquiry, critical thinking and gender equity. “His commitment to girls’ education, at a time when it was often neglected, demonstrated his progressive ideals and a deep understanding of societal reform. His efforts empowered not just individuals, but families and communities,” Rana added.The Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, founded by Maulana Banday, has over the years emerged as a beacon of learning in the Pir Panjal region. Under his guidance, it produced scholars, civil servants, teachers and professionals who continue to contribute meaningfully in diverse spheres across Jammu & Kashmir and beyond.The event was marked by a heartfelt atmosphere of respect and reverence. It drew attendance from various dignitaries, including members of the district administration, academic leaders, senior citizens and community representatives. Speakers unanimously echoed the sentiment that Maulana Banday’s legacy must be preserved, celebrated and carried forward by the younger generation.