Javed Rana expresses grief over loss of lives in Kathua

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by heavy rains and landslides in parts of Kathua, including Janglote, Juthana and Ghatti.

Calling it a moment of profound grief, the Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and healing for those affected. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured..

Rana assured the people that the Government stands firmly with them in this difficult time. He confirmed that rescue and relief operations are in full swing and that every possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

