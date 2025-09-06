Javed Rana Expresses Deep Concern Over Hazratbal Shrine National Emblem Controversy

Follow us on

Srinagar, September 06: In the wake of growing public concern and controversy surrounding the recent installation of the National Emblem at the revered Hazratbal Shrine, tribal leader and senior cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has issued a strong and principled statement, calling attention to what he describes as a “deeply troubling encroachment upon personal matters of faith” and “a dangerous deviation from the constitutional ethos of secularism and inclusivity.”

In a post on X, Rana posted: “When the State begins to encroach upon personal matters of faith especially of minorities, it signals a troubling rise of emboldened totalitarian impulses within our secular democratic framework. It has to be vehemently countered and rejected.”

The Minister emphasized that while national symbols must be respected and upheld by all citizens, the unilateral imposition of such symbols in spaces that hold immense religious and emotional significance for minority communities risks creating not unity, but deep divisions.

The Hazratbal Shrine is not merely a structure of heritage, but a sacred space of profound spiritual importance to millions, and actions affecting its sanctity must be approached with sensitivity, broad consultation and mutual respect.

He further reiterated that India’s pluralism is not merely a constitutional formality but a civilizational strength. Any measure—direct or symbolic—that dilutes this essence threatens to erode the very foundations of the Republic.

“The strength of our democracy lies in its ability to accommodate, not coerce. National integration is best achieved through inclusion, not imposition,” he added.

Rana urged all institutions, both governmental and civil, to exercise restraint, uphold constitutional values and prioritize dialogue over unilateral decisions, especially when dealing with matters touching upon religious sentiments and identity.

He called for calm and unity, urging citizens not to fall prey to divisive narratives, but to remain steadfast in defending the democratic principles of freedom of religion, expression and conscience.