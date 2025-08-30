Jammu

Javed Rana calls for accelerated relief, restoration efforts

Jammu, Aug 29: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today undertook a comprehensive tour of flood-affected villages in the Jammu region, including Bharmini, Ghura, Sarari, Bathindi, Sunjwan and Chatha, to assess on-ground situation and oversee relief and rehabilitation measures.According to a statement issued here, the Minister emphasised the urgent need to accelerate the pace of restoration efforts and reaffirmed Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to extend timely assistance to all affected families.“The least we can do as a Government is to respond with speed and compassion to the needs of those affected by this disaster. Our focus remains on immediate relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of essential services,” he stated.Rana visited the relief camp at Dongi Higher Secondary School, where several families displaced from Bharmini village have been temporarily sheltered. He interacted with the affected families to understand their concerns first-hand and reviewed the facilities and arrangements provided at the camp.Recognizing the urgency of safe drinking water for affected communities, the Minister directed the immediate restoration of damaged water supply schemes and called for their completion on a war footing.Meanwhile, he instructed the concerned authorities to deploy water tankers to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to all flood-hit areas and relief camps.Stressing that no affected household should be left without access to basic necessities, Minister Rana also directed officials to ensure an adequate and timely supply of ration and other essential items, including cooked food where required, to all displaced families. “Daily food distribution must be effectively managed to ensure no one is left behind during this critical period,” he said.

