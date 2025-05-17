Javed Ahmed Rana reviews development activities in Rajouri

RAJOURI, MAY 17: In the aftermath of recent hostilities, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Rajouri to assess the situation and relief measures.

The Minister, firstly, chaired a meeting with the district officers and elected representatives to review the development initiatives being implemented in the district.

During the meeting, Javed Rana emphasised that ensuring safety and security of border residents is among top priorities of the government. He directed the officers to expedite the identification and construction of community bunkers.

The Minister instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely disbursement of compensation among the affected families. He stressed the importance of ground level assessment for strategic infrastructure development in vulnerable regions.

DDC Chairperson besides MLAs from Rajouri and Budhal constituencies raised several key issues including shortage of staff in the health department.

The Minister assured them of timely resolution of their issues and concerns while reiterating government’s commitment towards meeting public aspirations and prioritising the needs of public representatives. He informed about various measures being taken to improve socio-economic conditions, education and healthcare of underprivileged people, ensuring that the benefits of development reach them.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that in view of the vulnerability of border areas to cross-border shelling and to ensure safety of civilians residing in towns near the Line of Control, ward-wise teams have been constituted under the aegis of respective Municipal Committees for identification of suitable land for construction of community bunkers/underground shelters.

He also informed that community trenches are also being dugout in the border areas under MGNREGA.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Advocate Naseem Liaqat; MLA Budhal, Javed Iqbal Choudhary; MLA Rajouri, Iftikhar Ahmed; Vice Chairperson DDC, Shabir Khan; DDC Member Rajouri, Sai Abdul Rashid; DDC Member Darhal, Iqbal Malik; DDC Member Dhangri, Rameshwar Singh; DDC Member Doongi, Khalid Hussain; DDC Member Sunderbani, Rajinder Sharma and DDC Member Moughla, Shamim Akhter.

Besides, ADC Rajouri, Chander Prakash; CPO, Maqsood Ahmed; ACR, Mohd Jhangir Khan; ACD, Dr. Auqil Nuvaid; ACP, Sheraz Chowhan; DDE, Mohammad Nawaz Choudhary; DSEO, Sandeep Sharma; CAHO, Dr Khalid Hussain; DSWO, Abdul Raheem; Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Rajouri, Ashwini Sharma; Executive Engineer PDD Rajouri, Mohammad Rashid; Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri; Shahid Mustafa and other officers attended the meeting.