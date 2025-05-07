Javed Ahmed Rana mourns Civilian deaths in LoC Shelling in J&K’s Poonch

J&K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has expressed profound grief and sorrow at the loss of precious lives in shelling on innocent civilians in Poonch from across the LoC.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost loves ones, the Minister urged everyone to unite and support each other in the face of adversity.

He also asked DCs of Poonch & Rajouri to evacuate people from dangerous zones and set up shelter camps in safer areas with essential amenities.

He has appealed youth to be at the forefront, promote community solidarity, provide aid and support in these testing times.