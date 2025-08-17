Jammu

Janmashtami celebrated in Poonch

Poonch, Aug 16: Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with devotion in Poonch today.According to a statement issued here, the Deputy Commissioner extended greetings to the people of Poonch. He praised the spirit of harmony and brotherhood among the devotees and emphasised the importance of unity during culturally significant events.Prominent citizens, religious leaders and SSP Poonch Shafket Hussain Bhat also addressed the gathering, appreciating the peaceful and joyous environment of the celebrations.A Shobha Yatra was taken out from Shree Geeta Bhavan, featuring tableaux and traditional performances reflecting cultural heritage and devotion to Lord Krishna. The Deputy Commissioner, SSP and other officials joined the procession, expressing solidarity with the community.The day’s festivities began with a sacred pooja followed by an Akhand Kirtan, where devotional hymns echoed throughout the temple premises. The Shobha Yatra passed through the main streets of Poonch city, drawing large crowds. Local residents lined the route, offering refreshments to participants.Thousands of devotees from across the district and neighbouring areas joined the celebrations, making the occasion spiritually significant for the community.

