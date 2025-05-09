Jammu witnesses total blackout

Jammu, May 08: A total blackout was witnessed in most of the areas of Jammu region late on Thursday evening. An alert has been sounded in Jammu as a precautionary measure.

A total blackout occurred in Jammu District, Udhampur, Kathua, Sainik Colony, Samba, Hira Nagar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Akhnoor, Arnia, Bishnah, Sunjwan, Kana Chack, Ga-jansoo, Pandorian, RS Pura, Khour, Jourian, Vijaipur, Ramgarh, Pargwal and at many other areas across.

There was also a complete Blackout in Vaishno Devi and its surroundings.

After the blackout, the mobile and internet services were also disrupted across many while people were finding it hard to contact their near and dear ones.

Sounds of sirens were heard in Akhnoor and many other places across Jammu. The power supply was later restored in many areas of Jammu after more than two and half hours at around 10:15 PM in the night.

Meanwhile, blackout was enforced across the Kashmir Valley, including here, late on Thursday evening, and sirens were heard at a few places, sources said.

As the area plunged into darkness, police asked people to stay home and switch off all lights. With inputs from PTI.