BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Jammu–Srinagar, other highways closed amid heavy rains

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Several major roads, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Ganderbal (SSG) Road and Sinthan Road, have been closed for vehicular movement following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple locations, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that continuous rainfall across the region has triggered disruptions, making road travel unsafe.

Restoration work is underway at affected stretches, but authorities have advised people not to undertake any journey until the weather improves and clearance operations are completed.

“People are requested not to pay heed to any rumours and to follow only official advisories regarding road status,” officials added.

Notably, water levels in several water bodies have risen, with some crossing the flood declaration level due to incessant rainfall across the Valley—(KNO)

11 persons held for Illegal extraction& transportation of minerals in South Kashmir
Theft case solved in Anantnag; Woman arrested; Stolen property recovered: Police
Ganderbal Administration issues advisory amid forecast of heavy Snowfall
India, Singapore discuss taking forward Ministerial Roundtable process
SSG road to remain closed on April 9, 10 for maintenance work
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Continuous rainfall swells Vishow Nallah, danger mark surpassed
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Continuous rainfall swells Vishow Nallah, danger mark surpassed
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
Amid Bad Weather: All Colleges, Schools to Remain Closed Today in Kashmir: Div Com
Breaking Kashmir
KU, Cluster University postpone exams amid inclement weather conditions
Breaking Kashmir
Flood Fury in Jammu
Editorial