Jammu-Srinagar NHW to remain closed tomorrow, Traffic Police issues fresh advisory

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday as restoration work between Jakheni and Chenani is yet to be completed, even as Traffic Police Headquarters issued a fresh advisory for August 30 regarding movement on alternate routes.

A traffic department spokesperson in a statement said that from 28 August, 1600 hours to 29 August, 1600 hours, the Jammu-Srinagar NHW remained blocked for 24 hours due to damage at multiple places.

“One tube of each bridge on the Lakhanpur-Madhopur, Sahar Khad, and Vijaypur stretches of Jammu-Pathankot NHW has also been damaged due to incessant rains. However, the second tube of each bridge is operational for vehicular movement on a regulated basis. Commuters are advised to maintain lane discipline to avoid congestion,” the statement said.

As per the fresh traffic plan and advisory for August 30, no vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar. However, commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns have been asked to carry valid photo ID cards to facilitate their movement.

On Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road (NH-244), subject to fair weather, only LMVs will be allowed from both sides between 8 am to 4 pm from Anantnag and 9 am to 3 pm from Kishtwar, as per prior orders of SDMs Chhatroo and Kokernag.

Regarding Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) road, traffic will be allowed in a regulated manner. LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar from 5 am to 10 am, and from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. No vehicle will be permitted after cut-off timings. Security forces have been asked to plan movement to avoid disruption of civil traffic.

On Mughal Road, LMVs will be allowed from both sides between Jammu and Srinagar via Poonch. HMVs carrying fresh perishables (six-tyre only) will be permitted from Poonch towards Shopian between 6 am and 4:30 pm. Cut-off timings for vehicles from Jammu and Srinagar sides have also been fixed by the authorities.

The traffic police have advised people to start their journey only after confirming the status of roads from the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil.