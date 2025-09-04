BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal , Sinthan Roads Closed ; Restoration work is going on 

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW), Mughal Road and Sinthan Roads today remains closed to vehicular traffic due to ongoing restoration work.

J&K Traffic Police shared a post on X, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW/ Mughal Road/ Sinthan road is still closed. Restoration work is going on. People are advised not to undertake journey on road till the restoration work is completed. Don’t pay heed on the rumors. However, traffic plying on SSG road as per advisory. Please check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle, Facebook page and TCUs.”

 

 

 

