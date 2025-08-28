BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Jammu-Srinagar NHW Closed, Mughal Road Open For Traffic 

Sinthan road also closed

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed due to damage at multiple locations between Jakheni and Chenani.

In a post on X, J&K Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic is plying on Mughal road/SSG road as per advisory. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking will cause congestion.”

“However, Jammu-Srinagar NHW is closed due to damage at several places between Jakheni and Chenani. People are advised not to undertake journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW till the restoration work is completed and surface is traffic worthy. Sinthan road also closed,”the post reads.

