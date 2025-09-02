Jammu -Srinagar NHW Closed Due to Heavy Rains 

Follow us on

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed to vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall. However, traffic is flowing smoothly on Mughal Road and SSG Road as per the latest advisory.

In a post on X, J&K Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic is plying on Mughal Road/SSG Road as per advisory. However, due to heavy rains on NH-44, vehicular movement could not be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Sinthan road is also closed. Please check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle and Facebook page.”