Jammu -Srinagar NHW Closed Due to Heavy Rains 

Sinthan road is also closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed to vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall. However, traffic is flowing smoothly on Mughal Road and SSG Road as per the latest advisory.

In a post on X, J&K Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic is plying on Mughal Road/SSG Road as per advisory. However, due to heavy rains on NH-44, vehicular movement could not be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Sinthan road is also closed. Please check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle and Facebook page.”

 

