Jammu-Srinagar NH to remain closed tomorrow amid landslides, road sinking at Udhampur

The Traffic Police Headquarters J&K on Tuesday issued a fresh traffic plan and advisory for September 3, 2025, in view of incessant rains that have caused extensive damage to several highways across the Union Territory.

Officials said one tube of each bridge at Lakhanpur-Madhopur, Sahar Khad, and Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway has been damaged due to continuous rainfall. However, the second tube of each bridge remains operational for vehicular movement on a regulated basis. Commuters have been urged to maintain strict lane discipline to avoid congestion.

NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar National Highway)

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will remain closed for traffic due to sinking of land at Tharad, Udhampur, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at multiple places. No vehicular movement will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar, and vice versa.

Authorities have advised commuters from Katra and Udhampur to carry valid photo ID cards to facilitate movement if required.

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244)

The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road will remain closed for traffic until further notice.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road

Traffic movement on the SSG road will be allowed in a regulated manner, subject to fair weather and clearance by BRO.

LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar between 5:00 am to 10:00 am.

LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Sonamarg to Kargil between 11:30 am to 5:30 pm.

No vehicle will be permitted beyond cut-off timings. Security Forces convoys have been directed to plan movements without disturbing civil traffic.

Mughal Road

Vehicular traffic on Mughal Road will also be regulated depending on weather and road conditions. As per the latest directions, LMVs (passenger/private cars) will be allowed from both sides, while HMVs (six-tyre essential commodities trucks only) will be permitted from Poonch towards Shopian. No HMV movement will be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch.

Timings for LMVs and passenger vehicles from Jammu and Srinagar sides have also been notified, with last cut-off timings being 5:30 pm at Behramgala (Poonch side) and 5:00 pm at Herpora (Shopian side).

Advisory for Commuters

The public has been strongly advised to confirm the road status before planning their travel. Contact numbers of Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil have been shared for real-time updates.

• Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103) • Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103) • Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043) • Udhampur (8491928625) • PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) • PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)